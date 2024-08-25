Former First-Rounder Shines, New York Jets Roster Spot Likely Awaits
Takk McKinley capped off an impressive training camp with a dominant performance against the Giants on Saturday night, likely securing his spot on the New York Jets roster. While McKinley's journey has been anything but straightforward, his relentless effort and talent were displayed as he notched 2.5 sacks, playing a significant role in the Jets' 10-6 victory that capped off their unbeaten preseason.
This wasn't just another opportunity for McKinley; it was a lifeline. "If I'm honest with you, it's probably my fifth opportunity," McKinley admitted after the game in an interview. "Being out of football for a year and a half, there was a lot of regrets. I wish I did this different, that different."
McKinley’s journey started with a tryout during mandatory minicamp, where he was one of six players vying for a chance to make the team. His performance impressed the Jets’ coaching staff enough to earn a one-year deal. From there, McKinley didn’t let up, consistently showing his pedigree—once a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2017—and proving he still has the talent to compete at a high level. His 25.0% win rate, tied for sixth-best among 153 qualified edge rushers, highlighted his potential as a pivotal contributor to the Jets' deep defensive line.
Head Coach Robert Saleh praised McKinley’s perseverance. "Sometimes they just take a little longer," Saleh said, acknowledging McKinley's challenges. "To his credit, he stayed in shape, he got the opportunity in minicamp, was impressive, and he attacked it from there."
McKinley’s 2.5 sacks against the Giants were the highlight, but the entire Jets' defensive line shone. Rookie free agents Braiden McGregor and Leonard Taylor III also delivered standout performances, helping the Jets' defense rack up eight sacks, 13 QB hits, and seven pass deflections. The depth and intensity of the Jets' D-line room, filled with players like Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson, has pushed McKinley to elevate his game.
Saleh noted that the competition within the unit has forced players like McKinley to rise to the occasion. "It's really sink or swim because you're surrounded by so many guys who love the game of football," Saleh said. "You can't not match the level of intensity and effort that happens in that room."
As the Jets finalize their roster, McKinley’s resurgence has likely earned him a place on the team. His story is one of perseverance and redemption, proving that, given the right circumstances, he can still be a force on the field. With the regular season fast approaching, McKinley is poised to make a significant impact in New York, showing that his latest opportunity might be the one that sticks.