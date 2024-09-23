Former New England Patriots Star Quickly Changed Stance on New York Jets
There were plenty of doubts entering the campaign about how the New York Jets might look.
While the Jets ultimately haven't done anything yet, beating two teams they're better than, it's easy to see why they should feel confident in their future.
The AFC looks wide open throughout three weeks. Things can change, and teams should improve, but there doesn't seem to be a true favorite in the conference or the NFL as a whole.
That's a good thing for New York.
For them to truly quiet all of the doubters from the beginning of the year, they'll have to make a long playoff run.
However, some of those doubters have already changed their stances a bit.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman once said he didn't agree with Aaron Rodgers missing camp and cut up the Jets along the way.
"I'm a big Aaron Rodgers fan, but if I was in that locker room, and Aaron Rodgers wasn't there for three days on the mandatory minicamp, having played four snaps off of an injury when we have two new receivers, a bunch of new linemen that we added to the team, with a CBA that doesn't allow us to practice a lot," Edelman said in an appearance on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in June.
Fast forward to Sunday, and Edelman had a completely different tone about this team.
“Like New York Jets, they are looking good. I am not a Jets fan but they are looking to be some promise there. It’s hard for me to say it. It has been a long time for them," he said on FOX NFL Kickoff.
It only took three games for him to change his take, so expect that to happen with others who counted them out before they played a snap.
Despite the early success, it's important for New York not to get too confident just yet.
There's a lot of the campaign left to play, and their competition will only get tougher in the coming weeks.
After their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos, the Jets will play five of their next six games against teams that look to be in a strong position to make the playoffs.
If they take care of business against those teams, there will be plenty more to be excited about.
Nonetheless, it's been a great start, and from the looks of things, it should just be the beginning.