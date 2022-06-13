Skip to main content

Former Jets Offensive Lineman Signs With Division Rival

Greg Van Roten spent the last two seasons in green and white before he was released this offseason.

Former Jets offensive lineman Greg Van Roten has signed a one-year deal to play for the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Van Roten spent the last two seasons with the Jets, making 23 starts while appearing in a total of 30 games. He was released earlier this offseason by New York.

Before playing for the Jets, Van Roten began his career in Green Bay. Then, he spent three years with the Panthers, receiving more playing time. 

Over his entire seven-year career, the 32-year-old has played in 77 games, making 50 starts. He'll bring some veteran depth to Buffalo's offensive line and some familiarity with other AFC East teams as well.

Van Roten isn't the first ex-Jets veteran to sign with the Bills this offseason. Wideout Jamison Crowder also landed with Buffalo in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Jets were able to move on from Van Roten after signing guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency. With Alijah Vera-Tucker heading into his second year, New York is all set at guard. 

Tackle is where New York might need some more depth, though. There are still some justifiable concerns about Mekhi Becton's health while George Fant is heading into the final year of his contract, looking to replicate a solid performance at left tackle a season ago. 

