Former NFL QB and Coach Offers High Praise for Aaron Rodgers
Former NFL quarterback and coach Jason Garrett recently praised New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, emphasizing his unique skill set and remarkable achievements.
Garrett described Rodgers' throwing ability as "unique" and "rare," asserting that he is "one of the great throwers of his generation and maybe all-time." This sentiment reflects not only Rodgers' impressive statistics but also his distinctive mechanics. Garrett elaborated on the intricate mechanics that define Rodgers' throwing style, noting the importance of weight distribution in the lower body, particularly the "inside of his left ankle, calf, and knee." Garrett remarked, "I had never encountered anyone discussing throwing mechanics in such a detailed manner," highlighting the depth and intricacies of Rodgers' approach to the game.
As of the 2024 season, Rodgers is on the verge of surpassing 60,000 passing yards, ranking ninth on the all-time list. He is also approaching the milestone of 500 career touchdown passes, needing just 25 more to reach that landmark. Notably, he is the only player in NFL history with over 400 touchdown passes and a passer rating exceeding 100, emphasizing his anomalous NFL career.
Reflecting on the 2005 NFL Draft, Garrett recalled his time as the Miami Dolphins quarterback coach when the team opted not to select Rodgers with the second overall pick. He acknowledged the weight of that decision, given Rodgers' subsequent success, which includes four MVP awards and a Hall of Fame career. "In hindsight, it was significant," Garrett noted, emphasizing the impact of that choice.
Garrett has witnessed Rodgers' exceptional performance firsthand during his coaching career, noting that he consistently excels in critical moments. He likened Rodgers' throwing style to that of a tennis ball, emphasizing the precision and uniqueness of his throws. Furthermore, Garrett admires Rodgers' thoughtful approach to the game, mentioning his natural throwing motion and the influence of great quarterbacks like Joe Montana and his college coach, Jeff Tedford.
Statistically, Rodgers boasts the highest career touchdown-to-interception ratio at 4.52-to-1 (475 touchdowns to 105 interceptions). Garrett attributes this remarkable statistic to Rodgers' intelligence, decision-making skills, and ability to place the ball precisely where it needs to be, often avoiding defenders.
Jason Garrett's admiration for Aaron Rodgers encapsulates the quarterback's extraordinary impact on the game, both in terms of his technical brilliance and historic achievements. As Rodgers continues to defy conventional limits, his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is undeniable.