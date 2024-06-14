Former NFL QB Gets Real About Aaron Rodgers' Absence From New York Jets
The NFL world has been up in arms about superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp.
Even after head coach Robert Saleh stated that he and Rodgers are on the same page, there are still fans and media members attacking the 40-year-old signal caller.
Needless to say, this situation has gone way too far.
The team is clearly on good terms and is communicating with Rodgers. It seems like there are absolutely no issues between the two parties that actually matter.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III finally spoke some sense about the situation.
He revealed his opinion and stated that he has no problem with it at all.
"The Goat Tom Brady skipped OTAs for 5 straight years starting in 2018. He missed 2 months of practices and showed up for 3 days at mandatory minicamp. Was he not a leader for missing 2 months? I don't have a problem with either."
Finally, someone actually makes sense and isn't using the situation to advance a personal agenda against the legendary quarterback.
Rodgers has been very present since being traded to the Jets. He has been a team leader and very committed to helping turn the franchise around.
New York ought to be excited about welcoming him back when training camp opens up. Very few 40-year-old players would even try to make a return after tearing an Achilles.
Not only is Rodgers doing just that, he's angling towards winning a Super Bowl.
All of that being said, no one truly knows what to expect from the future Hall of Famer.
Coming off of a torn Achilles at his age is a big deal.
However, each and every time that the signal caller has faced adversity, he's been able to overcome it.
Betting against Rodgers is never a wise decision.
Fans and media members simply have nothing better to do than to complain about anything they can find. All of this nonsense has been a lot to do with nothing.