Former Teammate Drops Massive Prediction for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are being hyped up as a Super Bowl sleeper heading into the 2024 NFL season.
While they're receiving major hype, Rodgers himself is facing massive amounts of doubt and public attacks. He has played his best football under scrutiny and through adversity throughout his career and that isn't likely to change this year.
Rodgers has an amazing supporting cast around him that was put together by general manager Joe Douglas. Among the new additions are Mike Williams and Tyron Smith. Both of those players are massive upgrades at their respective positions.
Obviously, the bigggest concern about Rodgers has to do with him coming back from a torn Achilles. That is hard enough to do for a young player in his prime. Rodgers is 40 years old, which makes the concerns valid.
All of that being said, Rodgers' former teammate and current NFL analyst James Jones spoke out with a bold prediction about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
When answering whether or not Rodgers could be headed for a second Super Bowl win this season, Jones did not hold back his opinion.
“You better believe it!... I think this is the best roster he has had since 2010.”
The superstar quarterback himself still believes in his own ability. He said just that in a recent quote that also served as a message to the rest of the NFL.
Hopefully, he's able to accomplish his goals and pick up where he left off.
It will be interesting to see how Rodgers looks during the 2024 season. Should he be able to lead the Jets on a deep playoff run, he will further solidify his NFL legacy. He's already one of the most talented quarterback to ever play the position, but he can also move his way up the all-time great list with a big season coming off of such a serious injury.
Expect to see the legendary come out looking to prove a point this season. He is tired of the media's doubts, but he won't fire back against them verbally. Rodgers has always let his play do the talking.
New York certainly has the roster talent to compete for a championship. If they get a vintage season from their franchise quarterback, the sky is the limit.