Jets Country

How New York Jets’ AFC Rivals Did In Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets had a solid first two days of the NFL draft, but how did the rest of the AFC East perform?

Dylan Sanders

Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman sprints down the sideline in FSU's matchup with the Miami Hurricanes.
Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman sprints down the sideline in FSU's matchup with the Miami Hurricanes. / Alicia Devine / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The New York Jets had just one draft selection on Friday night as they traded up for wide receiver Malachi Corley.

Their three AFC East rivals — the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots — were a bit more active for the most part.

How did they fare on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft?

Buffalo Bills

Round 2, No. 33 Overall: WR Keon Coleman, FSU

Round 2, No. 60 Overall: S Cole Bishop, Utah

Round 3, No. 95 Overall: DT DeWayne Carter, Duke

Buffalo had to shed a lot of salary in the offseason and despite not selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, will walk away with a couple of key contributors for next season's team.

Coleman was once believed to be a first round lock, but a rough draft process saw him fall to Bufalo in the second. He will be their No. 1 guy this year following the trade of Stefon Diggs.

Bishop is another player that will likely start for them immediately. He's a fantastic athlete that will be great in the run game from day one. The former Ute will need to develop in the passing game to be great, though.

Carter is much more of a depth and project player than someone that will have a lot of playing time right away.

Miami Dolphins

Round 2, No. 55 Overall: OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Miami walked away with just one player on Day 2, but it's one that should be plenty impactful.

Paul is a monster of a man at over 6-foot-7, 330 pounds but moves very well for his size. He checks every box a potential offensive tackle could pass physically, but has a lot of room to go.

This is likely a move that is meant to set up for a post-Terron Armstead future rather than the present, which is a perfect situation for this type of draft prospect.

New England Patriots

Round 2, No. 37 Overall: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Houston

Round 3, No. 68 Overall: OT Caedan Wallace, Penn State

The mock draft world was torn on the two Washington receivers not named Rome Odunze, New England went with Polk.

He is a versatile receiver that will work on both the inside and the outside for New England and should be a contributor right away.

The Patriots also ended up with the teammate of Jets' first round pick Olu Fashanu out of Penn State in the third round. He's a good player, but the fit is weird as he was a career right tackle and Mike Onwenu just got a new contract.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders