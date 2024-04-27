How New York Jets’ AFC Rivals Did In Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The New York Jets had just one draft selection on Friday night as they traded up for wide receiver Malachi Corley.
Their three AFC East rivals — the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots — were a bit more active for the most part.
How did they fare on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft?
Buffalo Bills
Round 2, No. 33 Overall: WR Keon Coleman, FSU
Round 2, No. 60 Overall: S Cole Bishop, Utah
Round 3, No. 95 Overall: DT DeWayne Carter, Duke
Buffalo had to shed a lot of salary in the offseason and despite not selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, will walk away with a couple of key contributors for next season's team.
Coleman was once believed to be a first round lock, but a rough draft process saw him fall to Bufalo in the second. He will be their No. 1 guy this year following the trade of Stefon Diggs.
Bishop is another player that will likely start for them immediately. He's a fantastic athlete that will be great in the run game from day one. The former Ute will need to develop in the passing game to be great, though.
Carter is much more of a depth and project player than someone that will have a lot of playing time right away.
Miami Dolphins
Round 2, No. 55 Overall: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Miami walked away with just one player on Day 2, but it's one that should be plenty impactful.
Paul is a monster of a man at over 6-foot-7, 330 pounds but moves very well for his size. He checks every box a potential offensive tackle could pass physically, but has a lot of room to go.
This is likely a move that is meant to set up for a post-Terron Armstead future rather than the present, which is a perfect situation for this type of draft prospect.
New England Patriots
Round 2, No. 37 Overall: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Houston
Round 3, No. 68 Overall: OT Caedan Wallace, Penn State
The mock draft world was torn on the two Washington receivers not named Rome Odunze, New England went with Polk.
He is a versatile receiver that will work on both the inside and the outside for New England and should be a contributor right away.
The Patriots also ended up with the teammate of Jets' first round pick Olu Fashanu out of Penn State in the third round. He's a good player, but the fit is weird as he was a career right tackle and Mike Onwenu just got a new contract.