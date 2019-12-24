Jamal Adams Limited In Practice, But No Reason For Concern Says Adam Gase

No reason for concern about Jamal Adams as the New York Jets safety was limited on Tuesday.

This past Sunday, Adams registered eight tackles and was all over the field in the Jets 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a return to game action for Adams, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury and didn’t practice till last week. Adams is the only current Pro Bowl selection on the Jets roster.

There are no concerns about Adams and his health Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday. His being limited is simply managing his work load as well as furthering his recovery after having recently missed two games with the ankle knock.

“The Jamal deal is, really, just standard. He didn't have a setback or anything. It's a guy coming off an ankle injury and just being smart coming off a game,” Gase told reporters at the team’s facility on Tuesday.

As for the rest of the Jets, Gase gave his daily update that points to a team that seems to be getting healthier after a rash of unexpected injuries a couple months ago decimated the two-deep.

“Tom Compton, even though we'll be doing kind of a walk-thru today, Tom Compton won't participate with the calf. Alex [Lewis] won't participate with the ankle. Demaryius [Thomas] won't participate with the hamstring and then considered limited today will be: [Kelvin] Beachum, Henry [Anderson], Steve McLendon and Jamal. That's really the extent of the injuries that we have right now.”

On Sunday, the Jets face the 10-5 Buffalo Bills, who have not only clinched a playoff spot but are locked in as the fifth seed.