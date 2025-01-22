Jets $33 Million Star Corner Linked To Packers As Jaire Alexander Replacement
Sometimes, in professional sports, a player will do his team a favor by telling them he no longer plans to be there.
Such was the case with New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed this season. After a solid three-year tenure with the Jets, Reed made it clear almost as soon as the season was over that he didn't see himself back in East Rutherford for the 2025 campaign.
"I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I'm ready to see what's next for me," Reed told Go Long's Tyler Dunne after the Jets' season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
Reed, 28, has had an excellent career to this point, allowing just 6.4 yards per target in his seven-year career. If it's indeed not the Jets, it will be intriguing to follow him wherever he takes his talents next season.
On Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic named Reed as a potential replacement for Green Bay Packers former All-Pro Jaire Alexander, who is a trade or cut candidate this spring after missing 22 of the Packers' last 27 games.
"Cutting or trading cornerback Jaire Alexander — it might be difficult to find a trade partner since teams know the Packers are probably moving on from him — would free up about $6.8 million in cap space if done before June 1, according to Over the Cap," Schneidman wrote.
"There are some intriguing options in free agency: (the New York Jets’) D.J. Reed... among others."
Compared to Alexander, Reed has been quite durable, playing in 46 of the Jets' 51 games during his tenure. The best ability is availability, and when Reed has been on the field, he's also been one of the better number-two corners in the league, with some believing he can even handle number-one duties.
Will Reed indeed sign with the Packers? That's a question that could be answered quickly in the March free-agent signing window.
