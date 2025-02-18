Jets $33 Million Star Projected As 'Perfect' Fit For NFC Powerhouse
We are roughly one month away from free agency kicking off across the National Football League.
Over the next few weeks, there's going to be plenty of speculation, rumors, and even predictions about where the top free agents are going to go. The New York Jets have one of the top players heading to the open market in cornerback DJ Reed.
He spent the last three years with the Jets after landing a three-year, $33 million deal. He's underrated, thanks in large part to playing opposite Sauce Gardner. While this is the case, he's certainly one of the top cornerbacks available on the open market if not the very best.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of one "perfect" free-agent target for each team. Any team looking for a boost for their cornerback room would make sense for Reed and Cameron linked him to the Los Angeles Rams.
"Free-Agent Signing: CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets," Cameron said. "First-Round Draft Pick: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State. The Rams may possess a solid, young defense to lean on over the next few years, but their weakness in coverage is apparent, having finished 28th in expected points allowed per dropback and sporting no cornerbacks who graded above 63.0 in coverage. Signing PFF’s highest-ranked free agent cornerback in Reed would change the tone and position this defense for success in 2025."
Los Angeles struggled early on in 2024 but turned things around and made it to the NFC Divisional Round where it lost against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams currently are projected to have over $38 million in cap space by Over The Cap. Clearly, they would have enough room to bring Reed to town if they wanted to. The Jets don't have a lot of spending flexibility currently and Reed may be too expensive.
