Jets Country

Jets $33 Million Star Takes Harsh Stance On 'Embarrassing' Week 17 Loss

The Jets' star players weren't too happy with the Week 17 loss.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) breaks up a pass in the endzone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) breaks up a pass in the endzone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 season has been a complete disaster for the New York Jets. The entire season has been filled with disappointing losses, but it all seemed to culminate into one game in Week 17.

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Jets and proceeded to dominate New York from start to finish. Buffalo would win the game 40-14. This moved the Jets' record to a dismal 4-12 on the season.

New York's star cornerback, Sauce Gardner, didn't hold back when talking to the media after the blowout loss. Gardner said embarrassing wasn't a strong enough word to describe the game, noting he had beaten the Bills with "less talented" rosters in the years before.

“I don’t know if that’s the word,” Gardner said. “Some guys might be checked out.”

Gardner's fellow cornerback, D.J Reed seemed even more disgruntled after the loss. Reed noted it was embarrassing to be down 40-0 but refused to comment on the overall amount of effort on the team.

“It comes down to complementary football, bro,” Reed told reporters. “You keep having our defense go out there, eventually, they’re going to do something good.”

The Jets have one more chance to finish the 2024 season on a high note. New York hosts Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 P.M. EST in its final game of the season. The Dolphins topped the Jets four weeks ago in an overtime thriller. Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jonnu Smith for a touchdown to beat New York in the Week 14 matchup.

More NFL: Jets Reportedly Scheduled To Interview 13-Year Coaching Veteran For Vacant Job

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News