Jets $33 Million Star Takes Harsh Stance On 'Embarrassing' Week 17 Loss
The 2024 season has been a complete disaster for the New York Jets. The entire season has been filled with disappointing losses, but it all seemed to culminate into one game in Week 17.
The Buffalo Bills hosted the Jets and proceeded to dominate New York from start to finish. Buffalo would win the game 40-14. This moved the Jets' record to a dismal 4-12 on the season.
New York's star cornerback, Sauce Gardner, didn't hold back when talking to the media after the blowout loss. Gardner said embarrassing wasn't a strong enough word to describe the game, noting he had beaten the Bills with "less talented" rosters in the years before.
“I don’t know if that’s the word,” Gardner said. “Some guys might be checked out.”
Gardner's fellow cornerback, D.J Reed seemed even more disgruntled after the loss. Reed noted it was embarrassing to be down 40-0 but refused to comment on the overall amount of effort on the team.
“It comes down to complementary football, bro,” Reed told reporters. “You keep having our defense go out there, eventually, they’re going to do something good.”
The Jets have one more chance to finish the 2024 season on a high note. New York hosts Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 P.M. EST in its final game of the season. The Dolphins topped the Jets four weeks ago in an overtime thriller. Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jonnu Smith for a touchdown to beat New York in the Week 14 matchup.
