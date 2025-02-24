Jets' Aaron Rodgers Could Get Interest From Unlucky AFC Team
The New York Jets certainly aren't going to be the only team in the National Football League looking to fill its quarterback position this offseason.
New York made the decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers, although he hasn't been officially released yet due to league rules. That will likely come in March likely as a post-June 1 cut. The team has made it clear that he will not be the quarterback of the Jets in 2025, though.
If he wants to continue his playing career, there surely will be a team that takes a chance on him. He had an up-and-down year in 2024, but still had 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions. The numbers may be slightly deceiving as the Jets had just five wins, but he surely still is better than plenty of quarterbacks in the league.
Who could be in the market for him, though? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared that the Cleveland Browns could end up being a team that considers him.
"I do look at Cleveland because I'm told by sources there that every quarterback with any sort of starters experience they are going to evaluate and look at as a potential option," Fowler said. "You have to include Aaron Rodgers in there in that. It probably doesn't make a lot of sense there."
Cleveland handed Deshaun Watson a mammoth $230 million guaranteed deal but he has been injured and inconsistent ever since. He injured his Achilles in 2024 and he has re-injured it already. The Browns made a bad decision of handing Watson that deal and have been unlucky as an organization ever since.
The Browns make sense from the standpoint that they have an open quarterback job right now, but would Rodgers want to go there for a year? We haven't heard much from him this offseason so it's tough to tell.
More NFL: Jets Urged To Bring Back Projected $25.5 Million Duo