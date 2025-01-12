Jets' Aaron Rodgers Listed Top QB Candidate For AFC Powerhouse
The New York Jets have quite an interesting decision to make with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
They can bring him back and try to win with him again in 2025 or they could opt to cut ties with the 41-year-old quarterback and look to turn the page to a new era in Jets football.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently listed Rodgers as the top candidate to head to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This, of course, comes under the assumption the Jets part ways with the future Hall of Fame signal-caller this offseason.
"Rodgers, should he leave the Jets and not opt to retire, would be the quickest path to keeping the Steelers as a winning AFC contender," Iyer wrote. "He can have an immediate impact making them compete better with Lamar Jackson's (Baltimore) Ravens and Joe Burrow's (Cincinnati) Bengals. It hasn't worked out as planned for the 41-year-old with the Jets, but there's also been no shortage of dysfunction in that organization, in stark contrast to the stable smarts in Pittsburgh.
"Rodgers' (Green Bay) Packers beat (Mike) Tomlin's Steelers in Super Bowl 45, but they can find redemption by pursuing a ring together. The Steelers, with a few more offensive tweaks and savvy defensive moves, can push for the top of the conference."
If the Jets let go of Rodgers, the Steelers may be the favorites to sign the veteran star. Rodgers still has some gas in the tank and Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. It's rumored Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin have a good relationship as well.
Could we see the Jets quarterback in the Steel City next season?
