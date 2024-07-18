Jets Again Named Trade Suitor for Star WR Not Named Davante Adams
Over the last week, trade rumors surrounding the New York Jets have reached an all-time high. All of those rumors have to do with Las Vegas Raiders' star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Aaron Rodgers has been very vocal about his desire to play again with Adams. Adams has opened up about wanting to reunite with Rodgers. It seems like a match made in heaven.
While there are many around the NFL who believe that Adams will end up being traded to the Jets, there is no guarantee of that happening. However, New York would like to add another top-notch wide receiver at some point in the near future.
If the Jets don't end up acquiring Adams, there is another star wide receiver they could consider pursuing.
CBS Sports took a look at potential landing spots for current Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins in a potential trade. The Jets were one of the teams listed.
"Gang Green's window to contend with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who turns 41 on Dec. 2 and is coming off an Achilles tear, at quarterback will likely be only for couple years or so. Both All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and Rogers have talked about the potential of the Jets reuniting Rodgers with his top Green Bay Packers target. However, a trade and contract for Higgins will most certainly cost less than trading for Adams, who has three years remaining on a five-year, $140 million contract. "
Higgins would be a massive addition for New York. He would provide them with a legitimate 1B option alongside Garrett Wilson.
During the 2023 season with the Bengals, Higgins ended up playing in 12 games. He dealt with some injury issues that slowed him down.
Despite the injury problems, Higgins caught 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers aren't bad, but they're not an accurate representation of what he can do.
Back in 2022, with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd on the roster, he racked up 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns.
Even though he hasn't had a chance to show it, Higgins is more than capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver. With the Jets, he wouldn't be the No. 1 target, but he would be a clear-cut No. 2.
At 25 years old, Higgins is entering his NFL prime. He would be well worth the trade price to acquire and worth an extension as well.
If New York is serious about going all-in on winning in 2024, a move for a star wideout would be smart.
Whether that move is for Adams or Higgins, Joe Douglas should remain aggressive and try to add another elite weapon for his future Hall of Fame quarterback.