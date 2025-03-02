Jets Blamed By 24-Year-Old's Agent For Season-Ending Setback
The New York Jets have a whole lot on their plate for the remainder of the offseason.
Free agency is just about to kick off in just over a week and the Jets' quarterback room is in flux. That is because the team is moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Both Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis are under contract but there has been chatter that the team could add another signal-caller this offseason.
Taylor is a 14-year NFL veteran with plenty of experience under his belt as a starter and as a backup. Travis is just 24 years old and was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft but didn't see action in 2024. He was dealing with an ankle injury that ended his college career and was on the Jets' non-football injury list.
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Travis was unable to see practice time in 2024 and suffered a setback in his recovery which his agent Deiric Jackson blamed on the Jets.
"His rehab with the Jets was not the best," Jackson said as transcribed by Cimini. "They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely."
"Jackson declined to specify the nature of the setback, though it's believed that Travis experienced swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired left ankle. The Jets defended their position, with a team spokesman saying they adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis' surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson."
Cimini noted that Travis should be good to go for the 2025 season. We have a long offseason ahead of us and there's going to be plenty of chatter about the Jets' quarterback position.
