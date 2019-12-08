Sam Darnold Shows Resilience in Leading Jets Comeback Win Over the Dolphins

After one of their worst losses in recent memory, the New York Jets rebounded on Sunday, a 22-21 win over the Miami Dolphins that was ugly but very much needed. In the win, the Jets showed a backbone and character that had seemingly been missing much of the year.

Sam Darnold orchestrated a 49-yard drive over seven plays that used just 1:33 off the clock. Sam Ficken’s 44-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Jets to a 21-19 lead. The drive is a defining moment for Darnold, the second-year quarterback who has had moments of struggles this year and openly faced questions of if he regressed from his rookie year.

At times, it seemed like the Jets were destined for a second-straight loss as Darnold went cold in the second half, including throwing a poor interception in the third quarter and taking a poor sack that nearly stalled the Jets game-winning drive. But each time he faced adversity, Darnold bounced back and showed resilience, culminating in leading the Jets to a comeback win.

With the win, the Jets improved their record to 5-8 and avenged a Week 9 loss at the then winless Miami Dolphins. The loss sees the Dolphins sink to 3-10.

Despite punting on their first possession and then going down 3-0, the Jets offense opened the game pretty well with three scores on their next three possessions.

Two touchdown passes from Sam Darnold sandwiched a 37-yard field goal by Sam Ficken to give the Jets a 16-9 lead at halftime. It wasn’t a flawless first half from the Jets, who did concede three scoring drives to the Dolphins, but it was a good opening two quarters given the disaster that was last week.

The Jets came into the game off a 22-6 loss at the formerly winless Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Injuries continued to decimate the team’s depth this week and leading rusher Le’Veon Bell was ruled out of the Dolphins game due to an illness.

It was also a bit of revenge for the Jets. In Week 9, the Dolphins beat the Jets 26-18. For Miami, beating the Jets five weeks ago was their first win of the season. The Jets responded in the home win, showing that despite the disappointment of last week’s loss at the Bengals that they still had plenty to play for.

Turns out that their own pride and finishing the season strong is enough of an incentive for New York.

It was a good character moment from the Jets, even if the win is relatively meaningless except impacting where they pick in the draft. The Jets very easily could have folded and packed-in the rest of the year. But despite repeated setbacks and multiple self-inflicted wounds in this game, each time the Jets bounced back for the hard-fought if ugly win.

Darnold finished the game 2-for-36 for 270 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.