Jets Could Land $80 Million All-Pro Wide Receiver In Blockbuster Trade
While the MLB free agency period is wrapping up and the NBA is dominating headlines with blockbuster trades, the NFL recently joined in on the fun.
On Monday morning, Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett formally requested a trade from the team. Hours later, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced a shocking development.
Kupp recently shared a lengthy statement to X which detailed that the Rams have informed him they're actively trying to trade him as soon as possible alongside a lot of other details. Here's the full statement below:
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp wrote. "I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.
"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys .. But coming for it all."
The New York Jets could dive right into the middle of these trade rumors.
While New York is deciding whether or not it's going to bring Davante Adams back, the team could likely acquire Kupp for next to nothing. It would give Aaron Rodgers, or a new quarterback, an additional former All-Pro to throw to.
This move would give the Jets one of the older offenses in the league, but it would make them a good bit better. Kupp is a completely different pass catcher than Adams and Garrett Wilson. The three of them should play very well together if the Jets are interested in acquiring Kupp.
More NFL: Jets Linked To Hasaan Reddick Replacement Tabbed 'Perfect Draft Prospect'