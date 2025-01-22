Jets Could Replace Aaron Rodgers With Shocking Star Prospect
The New York Jets may be looking to move on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers is 41 years old and comes with a decent amount of baggage.
There are going to be free agents the Jets could look into, but the most likely route to replace the star signal caller is through the NFL Draft.
The Jets won't be able to land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the first round unless they trade up to pick No. 2. With that said, they'll need to look at second, third, or even fourth round quarterbacks.
Alabama's Jalen Milroe stands out as a prospect and a potential Jets draft pick.
Matthew Jones of Fantasy Pros gave Milroe a Round 1 or Round 2 projection. The Alabama product will likely land at the top of the second round unless something changes over the next few months.
"A productive two-year starter and winner for a major program. A sturdily-built quarterback who has proven his durability over the past two seasons," Jones wrote. "Light on his feet in the pocket, with a sufficiently wide base at the top of his drops. Has excellent athleticism, but is happy to work from the pocket while it’s there.
"He shows the ability to play with rhythm and get the ball out quickly on predetermined reads underneath. Milroe was asked to work through progressions and showed good patience in scanning for targets. His release is relatively quick, and the ball leaps out of his hand."
If Milroe is there in the second round, the Jets should definitely look into him.
He was once seen as a top of the first round talent, so landing him at the top of the second round wouldn't be a reach. If New York can help him put all the pieces together, he may end up being a star.
