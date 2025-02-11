Jets Could Select 'Polished Prospect' Out Of UCF To Bolster Receiver Depth
The New York Jets have multiple roster needs to address in the 2025 NFL draft, and wide receiver promises to be one of them.
With it looking like Davante Adams is on his way out and with Allen Lazard’s return also in doubt, the Jets will have to replenish their wideout weapons. Even Garrett Wilson’s status is up in the air at the moment.
Brand new Jets GM Darren Mougey will have to make sure to get maximum value with all of New York’s picks, including in the later rounds. When you’re dealing with a roster that has so many holes, there’s a much smaller margin for error in the draft.
One player that the Jets should monitor for a fifth-round or sixth-round selection is wide receiver Kobe Hudson out of Central Florida. The six-foot-one, 200-pound wideout enters the draft after an impressive college career in which he tallied 181 Catches for 2,961 Yards and 23 Touchdowns. Hudson spent his first two years at Auburn before transferring to UCF for his final three.
FantasyPros’ Matthew Jones recently published a scouting report on Hudson ahead of the upcoming draft.
“Hudson is a relatively thickly built four-year producer between two programs,” Jones said.
“Runs routes to all three levels of the field, but is primarily a deep threat, running sluggos, posts, back-shoulders, fades and other routes, which can produce splash plays down the field.”
“Hudson has nice, simple releases at the line of scrimmage against press; looks decisive and efficient with his footwork. … Knows how to vary his tempos to keep opponents off-balance. Has some build-up speed and technique/route-running allows him to stack some corners early in the play.”
“(There are) some plays where he doesn’t seem like the most natural receiver. … Adside from that, he looks like a relatively polished prospect.”
It will be fascinating to witness how Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn approach the draft.
Many assume that the Jets will select a quarterback as early as the second round. But unless New York signs multiple wideouts in free agency, receiver will be a top priority for the Jets in the draft.
