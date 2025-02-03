Jets Could Swing Blockbuster Trade For Browns' $125 Million Myles Garrett
In a shocking turn of events, Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett has formally requested to be traded from the Browns to a contender. Garrett released the following statement:
"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett wrote. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
With there being 32 teams in the NFL, there should be 31 teams pursuing Garrett, including the New York Jets.
It's going to be quite an expensive trade to land Garrett, but the Jets could part ways with multiple top draft picks in hopes of landing the star. It's not every day that a Defensive Player of the Year in the middle of his prime years becomes available on the trade block.
The Jets might not be considered the favorites, especially since the Browns will likely want to trade him to the NFC, but they should still take their best shot at landing him, even if that means part ways with their top 2025 draft picks.
