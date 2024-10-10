Jets Demote Hackett from Play-Calling Amid Offensive Woes
New York Jets Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett would no longer be responsible for calling offensive plays. Instead, Todd Downing, the team's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will take over play-calling duties, a decision that can hopefully revitalize a sluggish offense.
Hackett, who played a significant role in bringing Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets, will stay with the team but in a diminished role.
This represents a deliberate pivot for an offense that had high expectations under Hackett but has struggled to find its footing all season.
The Jets’ offensive performance has been far from what was anticipated, ranking last in rushing yards per game (80.4) and 27th in total yards per game (286.6). These disappointing numbers have been a letdown, especially with Rodgers at the helm and a roster featuring talents like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Mike Williams.
The Jets’ offensive woes have been glaringly apparent in recent weeks, particularly during their narrow 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos and a lackluster showing against the Minnesota Vikings.
The offense has seemed uninspired, and even Rodgers' usual strengths, like his pin-point accuracy and signature hard count, have become problematic. False starts have plagued the offensive line, and the passing game has suffered from miscommunications and dropped passes, halting drives and leading to penalties that have sapped any momentum.
Downing, who previously served as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, is expected to bring a new energy to the Jets' offense. Ulbrich pointed to Downing’s experience in Tennessee, where his offenses were known for their toughness, discipline, and ability to dictate the pace, with blocking and the run game, qualities that have been sorely missing from the Jets’ attack this season.
While many may question how this will affect star QB Aaron Rodgers, this shouldn't have the impact many think.
While Rodgers and Hackett are longtime friends, Hackett never called plays for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, a responsibility delegated to head coach Matt Lefleur.
Given Hackett’s abysmal 13-24 record as a play-caller between his time with the Jets and his lone season as the head coach for the Denver Broncos, this may not be a role he is good at. Downing undoubtedly provides more upside, at least from a results standpoint, winning 12 games and earning a division title in his lone season as play-caller for the Titans.
Rodgers has publicly supported Ulbrich’s decision, acknowledging on The Pat Mcafee show that " there has to be some change" and that he is "on board" with any changes on the offense.
The first test for Downing and the Jets’ revamped offense will come on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. With first place in the AFC East at stake, the spotlight will be on how quickly the team can adapt and improve in the face of these significant changes and distractions.
If the Jets hope to end their 13-year playoff drought, the offense needs to turn things around quickly, starting with this critical matchup.