Jets' Disgruntled $33 Million Star Predicted To Defect To Raiders In Free Agency
The New York Jets recently finished up yet another underwhelming season, and several star veterans may be looking to flee the organization.
Cornerback D.J. Reed appears to be near the top of that list. A breakout star during his three-year Jets tenure, Reed seemingly made it clear after New York's final game that he wouldn't be looking to make his return for a fourth season in green.
"I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I'm ready to see what's next for me," Reed said to Go Long's Tyler Dunne.
So while it seems that Reed is almost certainly a goner, it will still be interesting to see where the talented corner winds up. Could he stay in the AFC with another rudderless team hoping to turn their fortunes around.
In a recent roundup of NFL free agency predictions, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson had Reed signing with the four-win Las Vegas Raiders this spring.
"The Raiders’ secondary is missing a true No. 1 cornerback and D.J. Reed Jr. proved he can be that," Johnson wrote. "A defense with (Christian) Wilkins and Maxx Crosby on the defensive line with Reed lined up against No. 1 receivers is a recipe for having a top-10 defense next season."
Reed, 28, had 32 pass deflections and two interceptions during his time with the Jets, while allowing just an 83.3 passer rating when targeted. He's a fringe number-one corner, but that's something a lot of teams would gladly pay a premium for this offseason,
The Jets gave Reed a three-year, $33 million contract, and that number might be similar to what he expects this time around. Las Vegas can certainly afford to pay that price, as many others can. The question is whether the Raiders are the team that winds up bidding the most.
