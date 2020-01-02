Jets GM Joe Douglas Thinks Fans Should Be 'Excited' By Last Season But Vows Improvements To Roster

After a 1-7 start to the season, the fact that the New York Jets finished 2019 with six wins from their final eight games is nothing short of an impressive turnaround. For general manager Joe Douglas, how the Jets closed out the year is something he believes should have fans “excited” about next year.

This as Douglas heads into his first full offseason as general manager of the Jets.

It is undoubtedly an interesting time for the Jets and especially Douglas. Last year, Douglas was hired weeks after the NFL Draft, giving him little say on the team’s roster as far as free agency and zero input when it came to the class of drafted and undrafted rookies.

Now after a 7-9 season under first-year head coach Adam Gase, the Jets seem to be pointed in a positive direction. Douglas, who spoke to the media on Tuesday at a season-ending press conference, wasn’t necessarily happy or satisfied by the Jets record. But in going 6-2 during the second half of the season, he does feel a reason for optimism as he casts his vision on 2020.

“I don't think the fans should be happy with 7-9. I think the fans should be excited, should tip their cap to the way that this team stuck together,” Douglas told reporters at the team’s facility on Tuesday.

“The people in this building, the men in that locker room, how they were able to bond, how they were able to put egos and feelings aside, really come together for the good of the team. Our expectations are to build off that and are expectation is to be better in 2020.”

The expectation this year, of course, was for the team to be better than 7-9. The Jets made some significant investments in free agency last offseason and they were supposed to be playoff contenders.

Instead, they were among the league leaders in game’s lost due to injury and struggled out the gate.

Douglas came to the Jets having spent the past three years as Vice President of Player Personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now he has a full offseason with this team to address a variety of needs such as the offensive line, re-signing playmaker wide receiver Robby Anderson and addressing needs at cornerback.

“There's been a lot of learning on the job but having the experiences that I had the last three years in Philadelphia I believe helped me, just as far as the day-to-day interaction with the team, with the players, just the daily aspect,” Douglas said.

“I think it was important for me being new, being hired when I was so late in the process, to be able to be here on a daily basis, to get to know the team. To get to know the coaching staff as well as I can, to get to know the players as well as I can to try to build a relationship and just let those guys know that I was accessible, to let them know I was here, that I was here at every practice. So, that was a goal of mine this year.”