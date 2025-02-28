Jets Identified As 'Optimal' Landing Spot For $160 Million Star QB
Could the New York Jets replace one aging quarterback with another?
The Jets will officially split with Aaron Rodgers in the coming weeks. They could take multiple approaches to replacing him, from leveraging free agency to pursuing a trade to using the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But let's focus on the trade idea. In a piece published Friday, ESPN's Ben Solak identified the Jets as an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently was granted permission to seek a trade.
"If we grade the optimal Stafford outcome against 'where he might get the biggest contract in the twilight of his career,' I think the Raiders -- big spenders in the coaching cycle with a revitalized ownership group -- are the best landing spot," Solak wrote. "They feel more likely than any other team to give Stafford a big late-career deal (only the Patriots have more 2025 cap space, and no team has more 2026 space). The Giants and general manager Joe Schoen, who must make waves this season to keep his job, are also desperate enough to throw money at Stafford until a deal is done.
If we consider more of Stafford's potential for another Super Bowl run, then the Steelers improve in the rankings. A big swing at quarterback feels out of character for the ever-cautious Steelers, but again, these are optimal outcomes -- not likely ones. I also could see the Jets, who have a ton of talent on defense and some good young players on offense, taking a quick leap with an established veteran QB. Though Jets fans have heard that one before (maybe too recently)."
As Solak noted, a Jets-Stafford trade is unlikely. The Raiders and Giants reportedly are the frontrunners, and there remains a possibility of the 37-year-old returning to the Rams on a reworked deal.
Nevertheless, adding Stafford could be the kind of big-swing move that finally pays off for the Jets.
