Jets Injury List Continues to Grow

The New York Jets are battling not just a rash of injuries but also the sniffles. Several players have been ill this week, adding to a list of bodies for a battered and beaten up roster that has had a glaring number of knocks and bruises this year.

Several notable Jets players did not practice on Thursday, this ahead of the team’s home game this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Noticeable on the ‘Did Not Practice’ list are safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and running back Le’Veon Bell (illness), two of the biggest names on the Jets roster.

Adams of course is the major turning point here, given his play over the last month and how he has been the team's best player over the past four games.

Limited on Thursday after being out on Wednesday is tight end Ryan Griffin (illness), who signed a contract extension with the team two weeks ago and has been a major catalyst of the team’s 3-1 stretch over the past month. In addition, defensive lineman Steve McLendon returned to practice on Wednesday and is listed with a knee/hip injury.

A full list of the Jets participation report, as provided by the team: