Jets Insider Hints Blockbuster Contract Talks Could Be Coming
The New York Jets have had a big offseason so far, but could there be more moves on the way?
Most of the moves so far have involved the Jets either bringing in new players like Justin Fields or cutting ties with former members of the team like Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have more work to do, though, involving internal options.
New York superstar duo Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are both eligible for contract extensions this offseason. Will the Jets hand a deal to either? SNY's Connor Hughes shared that talks haven't happened yet, but he does "expect" talks to at least pick up soon.
"It’s absolutely possible," Hughes said. "There’s no rush in paying all of them at this moment, though. Receiver Garrett Wilson and corner Sauce Gardner are the two that should receive early extensions. Those talks haven’t taken place yet, but I’d expect them to soon.
"The Jets plan was to get through free agency and a chunk of their draft prep, then get to talking to the two’s representatives. Gardner, in my opinion, is the easier negotiation. He’ll become the new highest-paid cornerback. Wilson is a bit more of a challenge. The Jets and Wilson need to come to an agreement on where they view him amongst the receiver hierarchy."
The Jets have two phenomenal building blocks in Wilson and Gardner. It's not often you get both the offensive and defensive NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. That's what these guys did in 2022. Hopefully, the Jets find a way to keep them around for the foreseeable future.