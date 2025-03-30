Jets Insider Talks Chance Of Phenom Landing In New York
The New York Jets have a new quarterback already in Justin Fields but will the franchise make another addition this offseason?
It would be a shock if another signal-caller came to town in free agency. New York has Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Jordan Travis all under contract. But, the NFL Draft could be another story. Fields has a chance to be the long-term answer for the Jets at just 26 years old, but it doesn't hurt to have an insurance option.
Recently, there's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of bringing in a quarterback in the NFL Draft. That seems like a solid idea and even seems likely, although it doesn't seem likely they will use their first-round pick on a quarterback at No. 7. There's been speculation about the possibility of Shedeur Sanders dropping down in the draft, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt threw some cold water on the idea.
He made a list of the "most likely" options for the Jets at No. 7 and had Sanders ninth on his list.
"No. 9. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado," Rosenblatt said. "Sanders’ projections seem to range as far as him going in the top 3 to falling all the way to the end of the first round — or maybe even out of it. I lean more toward believing he’ll be gone before the Jets pick, but if he was there at No. 7 they’d have to at least consider him depending on their evaluation of Sanders as a prospect.
"Sanders is a smart and accurate quarterback but doesn’t really have the physical (6-1, 198) or athletic attributes most teams look for in top quarterback prospects — and he doesn’t have especially impressive arm strength either. But he can be a solid, game-managing quarterback in the right environment."
Most draft speculation is nothing more than chatter right now. That's why it's important to hear from the actual insiders. If Rosenblatt has Sanders this low on his list, it certainly seems unlikely that he will be coming to New York.
