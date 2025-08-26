Jets Legend Darrelle Revis Addresses NFL Controversy
One New York Jets legend spoke out on Monday.
Former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has been talked about as a guy who could be the next National Football League Players Association executive director. This has been the case throughout the summer. ESPN's Rich Cimini brought up that idea again on Monday in response to Revis sharing a statement about the ongoing drama between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons.
"Former Jets great Darrelle Revis, mentioned as a potential candidate for NFLPA executive director, calls for the NFLPA to get involved in the Micah Parsons/Jerry Jones situation: 'At the very least, the NFLPA should be saying it does not condone what (Jerry Jones) is doing,'" Cimini said.
You can read Revis' entire statement here and a snippet below.
Jets legend Darrelle Revis speaks out about Cowboys-Micah Parsons
"As players, after every game we don’t get a choice,” Revis said. “We’re put in front of the media and held accountable. Win or lose, missed tackle or game-saving play, it doesn’t matter — we have to answer. That’s part of the job. And that’s why it’s unacceptable to see our union leadership avoid that same responsibility now.
“My question last week about a recent ESPN article remains unanswered, and now Jerry Jones feels comfortable publicly humiliating our union. I don’t know if filing a grievance is necessarily the right battle at this moment, since the fine to him under the CBA amounts to pennies...But doing nothing is not an option...
'"At the very least, the NFLPA should be saying it does not condone what Jerry is doing, that all options are on the table, and reminding players that if ownership ever tries to deal with them directly while represented, they should contact their agent and the union immediately."
Revis is a Hall of Famer and spent eight seasons of his illustrious career in New York. He saw it all throughout his 11-year NFL career, which is part of the reason why he has been spoken about as someone who could lead the NFLPA. This is yet another example why.
More NFL: Jets-Raiders Trade? Insider Mentions NY After Trade Request