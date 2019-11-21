Optimistic Le'Veon Bell Talks Raiders This Week: 'Definitely a Big One'

Oh yea, there is a game this Sunday.

There was more to talk about with Le’Veon Bell this week than simply his stance on random drug testing and his social media posts on the topic. The New York Jets (3-7) running back was also focused on Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders (6-4).

It is an interesting one for the Jets, who have won two straight games after beating up on the bottom-dwells of the NFC East in successive weeks. On Wednesday, Bell said that this is the most important game of the season for the Jets.

“Yes, just for the simple fact it’s the next one,” Bell said.

“We’ve been getting a little momentum going, you know what I’m saying? We’ve got two in a row. The Raiders they are a good team, they’re real good up front. Jon Gruden is a great coach, he’s going to find ways to put his players in a position to make plays. This is definitely a big one that we have to make sure we go out there and grab. It’s going to be a tough challenge but we’re at home and we’ve got the fans behind us. So it should be fun.”

Bell drew attention this week for a series of tweets on Wednesday morning where he railed against the NFL. In the tweets, Bell unveiled that he has been drug tested five times this season, specifically for Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

As part of his social media message, Bell said he would not consent to any further drug testing this year.

The Raiders are currently alone in second place in the AFC West, coming off a 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. They have won three straight games.

In the Raiders, the Jets have an opponent who will present multiple challenges on both sides of the ball. They also are a step up in competition from the teams that they have been facing in recent weeks.

The Jets haven’t played a team with a current winning record in a month since a 33-0 home loss to the New England Patriots on October 21. During that stretch of four games since the Patriots, the Jets are 2-2.