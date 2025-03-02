Jets Linked To $18 Million Former First Round Pick As QB Replacement
The New York Jets are in the market for a quarterback this offseason after they decided to cut veteran signal caller Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Unfortunately for the Jets, there aren't too many quality quarterbacks on the market. There are very few young quarterbacks with the talent to win games in the NFL that are on the market for the Jets to pursue.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently linked the Jets to Pittsburgh Steelers free-agent quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is a free agent after one season with the Steelers.
"The sense I get is that Justin Fields has an edge over Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh's pecking free-agent quarterback order," Fowler wrote. "There is sentiment for Fields in the building, and both sides would be open to a return. The Steelers have at least another week to crystallize those plans, and they certainly haven't ruled out Wilson at this point. Regardless, Fields should have options. The Jets, for one, are expected to gauge his market. His skill set would fit in Chip Kelly's scheme in Las Vegas, too."
For the Jets, Fields might be the top option on the board. He's young enough to build around and he's talented enough to believe there's hope for eventual All-Pro caliber play. He looked solid in six starts for the Steelers last season, but eventually lost the job to Russell Wilson after a 4-2 start.
The issue for the Jets may be how aggressive the Steelers are in bringing back the former first round pick. Pittsburgh is likely going to be very aggressive in treating Fields as their top priority this offseason.
