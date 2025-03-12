Jets Linked To $37 Million Pass Catcher Following Justin Fields Signing
The New York Jets entered the offseason with a lot on their plate. They needed to replace almost the entire coaching staff while also finding a new general manager. After New York found its new head coach and general manager, the attention was turned to upgrading the roster.
After deciding to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets agreed to a deal with Pittsburgh Steelers free agent Justin Fields as Rodgers' successor. Fields is the perfect signal caller to take over as the Jets' quarterback, but he's going to need a bit of help around him and the Jets' wide receiver core seems pretty depleted at this point.
Andy Vasquez of NJ.com recently linked the Jets to Buffalo Bills free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper as a follow-up to their signing of Fields.
"The Jets need a receiver, and Cooper is the best one available on the market – and the Jets learned first-hand in Buffalo last year that he’s still capable of making big-time plays," Vasquez wrote.
Cooper, 30, caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills offense last season. Before that, he spent two and a half years with the Cleveland Browns in which he caught 174 passes for 2,660 yards and 16 touchdowns.
While he didn't show it much last season, Cooper has the ability to be a solid wide receiver two or three in the league behind Garrett Wilson in New York. The only issue here is his price tag. Spotrac projects him to sign a two-year deal worth $37 million, which could be out of the Jets' price range for a talent like Cooper.
