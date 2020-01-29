SI's New York Jets Mock Draft 3.0: All The Picks From Day 3 Of The NFL Draft

With Day 1 and Day 2 of the NFL Draft completed in the last mock draft, here is a look at the final four rounds for the New York Jets.

First things first, here are the picks from the first two days of the mock draft. Click here.

Now, the final four rounds of the mock draft:

Round 4 – No. 110 –

Gabriel Davis (WR)

At UCF, Davis was a standout and a multi-year starter. Long and with a good radius, he adds instant depth and the ability to contribute to the Jets offense. An offense that is lacking quality wide receivers and needs to add one via the draft.

Why the pick: No matter what the Jets do in free agency or with Robby Anderson, they will need to add one wide receiver in the draft. If Davis played at a bigtime program, he’d likely go in the first two rounds.

Round 5 – No. 140

Raequan Williams (DT)

Williams has good size and projects as a solid contributor in the NFL. Had 48 tackles and five sacks for Michigan, including a season-high eight tackles in a loss to Ohio State. Needs some work but has some nice pieces to add to the rotation and overall roster build.

Why the pick: Yes, the Jets took interior defensive line in the first round last year, but depth is needed behind Williams. The addition of another big body is welcome for situational looks as well.

Round 6 – No. 171

Justin Herron (OT)

A torn ACL in 2018 hurt Herron’s draft stock and he never fully recovered. A good pass blocker, this could be a steal pick for the Jets on Day 3. Herron has the potential to be a starter if he can stay healthy and develop further. He would need at least a year or two to develop before he could be considered for a role.

Round 7 – No. 202

Jaron Bryant (CB)

Another long, rangy cornerback, Bryant had good production at Fresno State. Can step in and help special teams as well. Good value and depth pick here with upside. In season opening loss at USC, had five tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Why the pick: The Jets have already addressed needs along the offensive line (one starter, one project) and added wide receiver and edge rusher components. Another cornerback to add to a unit decimated by injuries is a smart play.