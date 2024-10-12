Jets New Play Caller Prepares for Sunday After "Unique Week"
Todd Downing's debut week as the New York Jets offensive play-caller has been quite the rollercoaster. After stepping into the role following the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and the demotion of Nathaniel Hackett, Downing is now at the helm of an offense that's been consistently underachieving. As the team’s new play caller, Downing now shoulders the immense responsibility of turning around an offense under serious scrutiny.
"It's definitely a unique week," Downing said. "I've been in this profession for a long time and you think you've gone through a lot of different experiences, and this one was certainly a new one."
With years of experience as an NFL assistant, Downing was handed control of an offense hovering near the bottom of league rankings. Right now, the Jets are 27th in total yards per game and rank dead last in rushing yards, surprising considering the dynamic talents like Breece Hall and Braleon Allen in the backfield.
Transitioning into a play-calling role midseason is never simple, and Downing faces the added challenge of working within the close-knit relationship between Rodgers and Hackett. However, Downing has embraced the challenge head-on, noting that Hackett has been fully supportive throughout this shift.
"The only thing that mattered to him was this offense putting together a good product and us winning football games. He put his ego aside. He is an absolute servant, and it really has been humbling to watch how he's handled this." Downing said, praising Hackett for his professionalism.
The Jets’ offense, which has been faltering over the past few weeks, is seeing its problems pile up. After a dominant 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots in September, the team stumbled in back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. The offensive line has had major issues protecting Rodgers, who has been hit 25 times over the last two games. Meanwhile, the running game has struggled to gain traction, with Hall averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, a far cry from the expectations surrounding him heading into the season as one of the league's top backs.
Rodgers, now 40, has endured one of the roughest patches of his long career, including a rare three-interception performance in the Jets' loss to the Vikings. Despite the tough stretch, Downing is confident the veteran quarterback will turn things around.
“In a two-decade career, he’s had very few blips on the radar,” Downing said. “He knows how to prepare, diagnose defenses, and run an offense. We’re anticipating him to lead us the way we know he can.”
Downing’s first test as the Jets' play-caller comes on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills in a crucial AFC East matchup. With first place in the division at stake, the pressure to reinvigorate a sputtering offense is intense. However, Downing seems ready to make the necessary adjustments.
He’s already hinted at shaking things up, saying that it’s about finding creative ways to challenge opposing defenses week by week.
“Each week as you prepare for the defense, you look for ways to put stress on them,” Downing explained. “That could involve unique formations, motion, or just doing things differently to create opportunities. That’s my focus moving forward.”
With Rodgers publicly backing the move to Downing, the offense must rally behind their new play-caller as they look to snap their slump. The offense has struggled for much of the season, but the hope is that Downing’s approach can spark a much-needed turnaround. The relationship between play-caller and quarterback will be key.
Rodgers’ connection with Hackett is deep, and while Downing has been saying all the right things about communication and collaboration, the actual test will happen when they hit the field.
Downing’s time with the Titans was characterized by tough, physical offenses that played with grit, and that’s precisely what Ulbrich hopes to see from the Jets moving forward. Whether this shake-up will bring the results the team is so desperately searching for remains to be seen.
The stakes are high as the Jets aim to salvage a season that’s been nothing short of chaotic so far.