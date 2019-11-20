Jon Gruden on His Team's Tight Win on Sunday Ahead of Week 12 at the Jets

It was a closer game than expected last week for the Oakland Raiders, who narrowly beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals 17-10. It was supposed to be a cakewalk for Oakland, who travel to play the New York Jets this weekend and are battling for a playoff berth.

And against the Bengals, easily the worst team in the NFL, the Raiders didn’t exactly light things up. Instead, they struggled and stumbled as the Bengals took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter. It was a shock, given that the Raiders opened as 10-point favorites against the Bengals last week according to BetOnline.

The Bengals were strong defensively against the Raiders. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was sacked three times, hit seven times and Cincinnati registered a total of eight tackles for a loss.

The Bengals defensive line deserves attention for their showing according to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

“A lot of credit to Cincinnati first of all,” Gruden said.

“They’re bigger and stronger and better than most people think up front. They’re a hard group to block and they presented a lot of looks that you don’t get a chance to scout and get ready for. They do a nice job with their front.”

He called the 0-10 Bengals “a team that is a bit of a mystery.”

The struggles of his offense, Gruden says, came from the fact that it was tough to find film of how the Bengals would scheme defensively against his Raiders. The Bengals, Gruden noted, have played against a number of quarterbacks who like to run, making it difficult to see what they would do against a conventional pocket passer such as Carr.

“When you study Cincinnati’s defense - they’re playing against the Ravens twice, they’re playing against Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson – quarterbacks that run around. They’re not going to play us the way they play them So we’re not quite sure how they’re going to play against us, so there were a lot of adjustments but I think our team was emotionally ready, no doubt. We had a great week of practice,” Gruden said.

“I knew we were doing we were getting to get the Bengals best shot.”

The issues highlighted by Gruden shouldn't come to light against the Jets, who have played plenty of pocket passers in recent weeks. The Jets are blitzing heavily over their past two games, both wins.

Most effective is Jamal Adams off the edge. The safety has five sacks in the Jets last two games.