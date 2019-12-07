Jets
Jets Might Be Without Adams and Bell for Week 14

Kristian Dyer

There could be several big names missing from the New York Jets in Week 14 as a variety of injuries and illnesses are catching up with the team, this ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins. The good news is that several regulars appear to be on the mend and heading in the right direction. 

The Jets (4-8) are going to be without safety Brian Poole, out as part of the concussion protocol following a knock taken in last Sunday’s 22-6 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. It is also increasingly likely that Jamal Adams (ankle) and Le’Veon Bell (illness) will both miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins (3-9). 

Adams has not practiced this week and Bell missed the last two practices of the week. Both players are listed as questionable. 

Limited in practice on Friday were tight end Ryan Griffin (illness) and defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee/hip). Neither player practiced on Wednesday but both were limited on Thursday and Friday. Griffin and McLendon are each listed as questionable for Sunday. 

Also listed as questionable is Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) although he has been limited in practice the last three days. 

A full breakdown of the Jets injury situation: 

