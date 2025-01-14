Jets Predicted To Let $140 Million Star Walk If Aaron Rodgers Leaves
The New York Jets' first big decisions certainly revolve around the head coach and general manager positions.
Once the Jets have those two positions filled, we'll have a much better understanding of the direction the franchise is going to go in. It also could help with the major question swirling around quarterback Aaron Rodgers right now.
He hasn't made his decision yet about whether or not he is going to play in 2025. Like the general manager and head coaching decisions, Rodgers' also will have a seismic on the team as a whole. FanSided's Justin Fried made a list of three predictions if Rodgers isn't with the team in 2025 and predicted star receiver Davante Adams also wouldn't return.
"Adams put up impressive numbers with the Jets and seemed to rekindle some of that magic he had with Rodgers in Green Bay, hauling in 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 games with the team," Fried said. "Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and the Jets would likely love to keep him, but it's not going to be their choice. The six-time Pro Bowler will carry a cap hit of over $38 million into 2025 — a figure the Jets cannot and will not be paying...
"The Jets and Adams intentionally left the 2025 and 2026 years of his contract alone when they initially traded for him. This was designed to give both sides a potential out — he has no guaranteed money left — if things went south in 2024. To keep Adams, the Jets would have to get him to agree to a major contract restructure that would decrease his cap hit. If Adams doesn't want to play for the Jets in 2025, he can simply refuse to restructure his deal, forcing the Jets to either pay him his current contract (they wouldn't) or release him. The latter is the expected outcome if Rodgers leaves."
This is a perfectly fair prediction. Rodgers and Adams have been linked to each other and the superstar receiver even hinted that his decision will be impacted by the quarterback. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders before being traded. There's an out in the deal this offseason, though, and anything could happen.
