Jets Predicted To Make Shocking Decision In Upcoming NFL Draft
The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill before next season. They're going to need to be very smart with their draft picks here soon, especially if they want to build an offensive line and wide receiver group to play well with Justin Fields.
Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Mackie predicts the Jets would draft Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou at pick No. 7. But this prediction is a lot deeper than the surface.
"Even if Membou doesn’t go off the board as the top tackle in the class, he would be a huge addition for the Jets, who struggled mightily up front last year," Mackie wrote. "This could also be a spot for Sanders, whether from the Jets taking him or a quarterback-desperate team trading up."
Membou would step in as a likely day one starter for the Jets. He would fill a huge need at offensive tackle opposite of Olu Fashanu. This mock draft has Will Campbell going before the Jets are on the clock at pick No. 7, so the selection of Membou makes sense.
While Membou would be a solid fit, Mackie predicts the Jets would pass on some huge talent to select him. Among the players Mackie predicts the Jets will pass on is Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan, and Will Johnson.
Rumors have indicated the Jets would jump on the idea to select Sanders at No. 7, but this mock has the Colorado quarterback falling all the way to pick No. 21.
Membou would be a good addition to a depleted Jets offensive line, but he's not the best talent on the board for the Jets here.
