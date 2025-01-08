Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Pass On Edge Rusher, Draft 6-foot-5 Wide Receiver

Will the Jets pass on Abdul Carter to select a wide receiver?

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are a very talented team, but even the most talented teams have needs to address in the NFL Draft. The Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record, so it's not tough to find the holes to fill on this roster.

One of the biggest holes is on the edge. The Jets waited half the season for edge rusher Haason Reddick to end his holdout and when Reddick returned, he was hardly a difference maker. The veteran defensive end finished the season with one sack in nine games.

Luckily for New York, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter will likely be available at pick seven. The Jets don't need to draft him, but he could be a huge upgrade to a position of need.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports doesn't expect the Jets to address edge rusher. Instead, Wilson suggested New York could take a shot on the best wide receiver in the class, Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona.

"Tetairoa McMillan is 6-foot-5, but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy," Wilson wrote. "Think Drake London but a better athlete."

Tetairoa McMillan is a freak of nature at wide receiver. He's clearly the top wideout talent in the class and it would be foolish if every team wasn't interested in drafting him. His 6-foot-5 frame makes him a matchup nightmare for any defender in the league.

Should the Jets draft the best player available, or should they be more worried about how he fits?

