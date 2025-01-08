Jets Predicted To Pursue Former AP Coach Of Year For Vacant Opening
The New York Jets just finished a disappointing 2024 campaign with a 5-12 record and vacancies at general manager and head coach.
Five games into the season, New York fired its head coach, Robert Saleh, after a 2-3 start. After firing Saleh, the season did nothing but spiral downhill, specifically on defense. Under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets would finish the season losing nine of their final 12 contests.
While everything seems to be falling apart, it's important to note the Jets still have a very talented roster.
FanSided's Lior Lampert recently listed the Jets third on free agent head coach Mike Vrabel's listed of preferred destinations, largely because of this talented roster.
"As CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala noted, Vrabel's 'dalliance' with the Jets was allegedly to put the (New England) Patriots on notice," Lampert wrote. "After all, the ex-Titans frontman spent eight seasons in Foxborough as a linebacker, contributing greatly to three Super Bowls. Be that as it may, it doesn't sting any less for New York. Should the Jets be more than a pawn in Vrabel's chess game, they are a fine (if not unexciting) suitor for his services.
"They have talented young players on both sides of the ball and the makings of a stable offensive line group. Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner are building blocks in the primes of their careers. Any coach would love to have that."
Vrabel would be a huge add for the Jets, but it seems as though he's headed for the New England Patriots. Vrabel played in Foxborough for eight seasons as a rival of the Jets. Still, the Jets may offer a bit better of a roster which would give Vrabel a better chance to win.
