Jets Predicted To Trade $9 Million Offensive Star In Blockbuster Deal
The New York Jets could be headed toward a complete organizational overhaul this offseason. New York has already found a new head coach in Aaron Glenn. Players like Aaron Rodgers, Hasaan Reddick, Davante Adams, and D.J. Reed all have question marks surrounding their futures with the Jets.
ESPN's Ben Solak recently predicted the Jets would trade superstar running back Breece Hall this offseason. Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
" While receiver Garrett Wilson is the buzzy trade candidate these days, the Jets will end up trading their other young offensive star, Breece Hall," Solak wrote. "It's a bad year for free agent running backs, but some teams will be looking for a similar veteran boost to those the Eagles, Ravens and Packers found on the veteran market last offseason.
"Hall's injuries are starting to catch up to him, and the Jets would be wise to move on from him early, while he still has some value leaguewide -- especially with young backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis showing promise."
The running back position has proved to be one of the most expendable spots on the roster, barring talents like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. There are running backs in the draft each season that can step into a committee.
The Jets have a solid running back room behind Hall already. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis have the ability to take over the position for the Jets if New York can land a worthwhile deal for Hall.
