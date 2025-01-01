Jets Reportedly Scheduled To Interview 13-Year Coaching Veteran For Vacant Job
The 2024 season has been nothing short of a disaster for the New York Jets. New York kicked off the season with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers, two wins against the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. The Jets would proceed to lose to the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, dropping their season record to 2-3.
In a shocking move, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich took over as the team's interim head coach. Ulbrich, a defensive coordinator over everything, won't stick as the team's head coach. Instead, the Jets will begin interviewing potential head coaches for their vacant job.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently reported the Jets are scheduled to begin their head coach search as early as this week, noting New York is scheduled to interview Ron Rivera this week. Rivera has spent time as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders, most recently in 2023.
"The Jets are scheduled to interview Ron Rivera for their head coaching job this week, per sources," Pelissero reported in a post to Twitter/X. "In 13 seasons with Carolina and Washington, Rivera made the playoffs five times, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50. The first of many HC interviews to come in New York’s search."
Rivera holds a career-winning percentage of .498 across 13 seasons and 207 games. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015. Could he be the future head coach in New York?
