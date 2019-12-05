Jamal Adams Injury Might Sideline Him Week 13 Against the Dolphins

It sounds like Jamal Adams may not be able to play on Sunday, a possibility that is looking more and more likely with each passing day. In his place, the role of leading the secondary likely falls to safety Marcus Maye.

Adams did not practice on Thursday, out again with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. Should Adams not be able to play, the strong safety duties will slide over to fellow starting safety Marcus Maye.

Considered week-to-week, Adams is reportedly out of a walking boot. Despite what might be progress on that front, given that the Jets are 4-8 on the year, there is no incentive for the team to rush Adams back for Sunday’s rather meaningless game against the Miami Dolphins, only to risk further and a more serious injury.

“The conversation we had the last two days is keep working through the rehab they have him doing and he is going to let me know where he is at,” Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Thursday.

“Obviously for him it's going to be, will he be able to do what he needs to and play the way he needs to play? Obviously last week I think he gutted it out and was not feeling great.”

Gase spoke to beat reporters on Thursday prior to practice at the team’s facility.

The uncertainty about Adams – although the coaching staff likely knows and is assuming that the Pro Bowl safety isn’t going to play – does change the dynamic of the Jets backend. Adams is arguably the best defensive back in the NFL the past month, a player as good in coverage as he is blitzing.

So far this year, Maye has 45 tackles. Against Miami in a Week 9 loss on the road, Maye had five tackles.

“Yeah it changes everything for that entire secondary right now with where we are at,” Gase said.

“We have a lot of moving pieces going on. We have to work through a lot of contingency plans, if something were to happen to one guy it could start a chain reaction.”