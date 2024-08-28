Jets Sign Former First-Round Safety Lewis Cine After Waivers
With the NFL preseason officially wrapped up, teams are making final roster decisions, with many players finding new homes this week. Safety Lewis Cine, selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, faced a significant setback when he was waived from the roster on Tuesday. However, just a day later, the New York Jets announced that they had signed Cine, offering the young safety a fresh opportunity to continue his NFL journey.
Cine’s time in the NFL has been challenging, with injuries casting a shadow over his early career and raising questions about his long-term prospects in the league. Despite these setbacks, Cine showcased glimpses of his potential during the preseason with the Vikings, recording eight tackles, an interception, and a sack.
Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to keep his spot on Minnesota’s roster.
With his lackluster NFL track record, some forget what made Cine a First Round talent in the first place. During his time at Georgia, Cine was a defensive force, finishing his college career with 145 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. His standout performance in 2021 earned him first-team All-SEC honors, and he played a pivotal role in leading the Bulldogs to a national championship.
With the Jets, Cine will look to live up to his potential by working behind established veterans Tony Adams and Chuck Clark. Adams and Clark bring experience and stability to the Jets' secondary, providing Cine an invaluable opportunity to learn and develop his game further.
Cine’s addition also provides the Jets with much-needed depth at the safety position, and his athleticism and playmaking ability offer great potential for the future.
While he may initially be slotted in a backup role, Cine’s drive to prove himself could see him emerge as a key contributor on defense, especially if he can stay healthy and consistently tap into the talent that made him a first-round pick.
The Jets’ investment in Cine is a bet on his upside, and if he can harness it, he could become a massive asset on defense.