Jets Solid End To The Season Sees Them Rise Up National Power Rankings

For a ninth straight year, the New York jets missed out on the playoffs. But for this 7-9 team, the Jets seem to have a bit of buzz going right now.

A win last Sunday at the Buffalo Bills lifted the Jets to a strong conclusion to the season. After a terrible start to the year, the Jets closed out the season 6-2 in the second half of the season.

A look at how several prominent organizations ranked the Jets in their power rankings:

According to the team at SportsIllustrated.com, the Jets are No. 24, the same spot they held in Week 16. The national writers for SI who weigh in on the rankings write that “It was a strange way to get there, but 7-9 sorta feels right for this team. They have a few big moves to make, but we know this team rarely has a quiet offseason.”

Writing for NFL.com, Dan Hanzus has the Jets in the middle ranking in terms of most of the national rankings. They moved up one spot from the week before after beating the Bills and now sit at No. 21.

“New York won six of its last eight games after a miserable 1-7 start, finishing with a 7-9 record that represents its best 16-game mark since 2015,” Hanzus writes.

“Who would have thought that was possible at midseason, when reports swirled that the team was ready to hit the eject button on Adam Gase? The coach didn't win over many Jets fans in the second half, but Gase (along with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams) deserves credit for turning this team into a second-half winner -- against a cake schedule, but still.”

USA TODAY has the Jets the highest among the most prominent power rankings, coming in at No. 17. In their assessment, the paper said that “Despite owning league's worst offense, they went 6-2 in second half.” The Jets moved up four spots in these rankings with Sunday’s win.

One of the more interesting power rankings on a weekly basis is Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News. He has the Jets at No. 22, noting on head coach Adam Gase that “His first season in New York was disappointing because he was closer to his old team, Miami, than either of the two playoff teams in the division, New England and Buffalo.”

According to Pete Prisco at CBSSports.com, the Jets came in at No. 25.