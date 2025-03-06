Jets Star Projected To Cash In With $30 Million Payday
The New York Jets have one of the top pending free agents in this year's class.
We've started to see plenty of action across the league this week as teams begin to prepare for the new National Football League calendar year. The new NFL league year will begin next week on March 12th and therefore we've already started to see teams cut ties with players, restructure deals, and even hand out new deals to pending free agents.
The Jets have been busy themselves as they opted to move on from receiver Davante Adams. We're going to see a lot more action ahead of March 12th and someone who is going to be worth watching is cornerback DJ Reed.
Reed is just 28 years old and spent the last three seasons in New York. Now, he's heading to the open market and is going to be one of the best cornerbacks available. He's gotten a lot of buzz and free agency hasn't even started yet. Reed's going to cash in no matter where he lands and Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano projected him to land a two-year, $30 million deal.
"No. 12. D.J. Reed, CB, New York Jets," Verderame and Manzano said. "Projected contract: Two years, $30 million. Age: 28. Reed didn’t receive proper credit for his production in New York, which comes with the territory of playing next to Sauce Gardner. Reed played well despite a forgetful 2024 season for the Jets, and now he’s looking for a payday with a different team.
"But there could be a buyer-beware label hanging over his name because he had the luxury of playing next to Gardner. Reed, who has six career interceptions, played with the (San Francisco 49ers) and (Seattle Seahawks) before joining Gang Green. Still under the age-30 threshold, a multi-year deal should materialize."
