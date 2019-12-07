The rest of the season now awaits the New York Jets, who face a less than promising forecast following last week’s disappointing loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. The loss not only snapped a three-game winning streak for the Jets, it also was disappointing given that the Bengals are the worst team in football.

Sunday’s opponent, the Miami Dolphins (3-9), beat the Jets (4-8) earlier this season. That win for Miami came when they were 0-7. Another loss to Miami, especially this time at home, would be absolutely discouraging for the outlook on the Jets rebuild this season.

It would taint the entire outlook of the season for the Jets.

Three Things to Watch from the Jets in Week 14:

The Return of FitzMagic – In 2015, Ryan Fitzpatrick was the improbable hero of the Jets season. The backup quarterback assumed the starting role under unusual circumstances. Despite the nature of him becoming the Jets starter, Fitzpatrick was fantastic that year for the Jets.

He had 3,905 passing yards, second most in franchise history. His 31 touchdowns set a single-season franchise mark.

Against the Jets in Week 9, he had 288 passing yards and three touchdowns, showing a bit of that magic from the 2015 season. A similar performance on Sunday and the Dolphins are looking at a season sweep of the Jets.

Parker is Rising – DeVante Parker is coming into his own in his fifth year in the league. The Dolphins wide receiver has been fantastic this year, even as the offense has struggled at times.

This year, he has 53 receptions for 854 yards and six touchdowns. Consistency has been a key here as Parker has registered multiple catches each game this year except for Week 2, a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Five weeks ago against the Jets, his numbers were rather ordinary (four catches, 57 yards and a touchdown) but he is rising this year. Last week in a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Parker had 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Bilal Time – With Le’Veon Bell possibly to miss Sunday’s game due to illness (he missed practice on Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable), it could be a heavy dose of Bilal Powell this week.

The Jets running back has been solid in limited snaps this year. While he has just 125 rushing yards, Powell is averaging 3.9 yards per attempt (Bell is averaging 3.2 yards per attempt). Powell is also a very good blocker and reliable catching the ball out of the backfield.

Could be a big opportunity for him to step up and shine with Bell likely down this week.