Jets Urged To Swing Shocking Trade For Steelers Legendary Head Coach
The New York Jets are currently holding interviews as they look for a new head coach. While names like Rex Ryan, Ron Rivera, and Aaron Glenn have all emerged, none stand out above all the others.
FanSided's John Buhler recently listed the Jets as one of the top suitors for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. First, the Steelers would need to want to part ways and then the Jets would need him to waive his no-trade clause.
"Anytime the Jets have been good in my lifetime, they have won big with defense and a blue-collar ethos," Buhler wrote. "Does that not sound like the Steelers at their core? Tomlin would provide a galvanizing presence to get the entire organization in line.
"The best part is he would be able to partner up with a general manager new to the job as well. Having a clean slate there would be huge for the Jets' chances. It sounds crazy, but there might be just enough appeal for Tomlin to switch AFC allegiances here."
It's important to note that as of right now, the Steelers remain committed to Tomlin. The initial reports coming out of Pittsburgh have indicated the Steelers will hold onto Tomlin going forward.
But it's a long offseason and a lot could change. If we see this change, the Jets could emerge as one of the top teams in pursuit of a blockbuster trade for Tomlin. It's unlikely, but not completely out of the picture yet.
