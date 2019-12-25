What The Mock Drafts Are Saying About The Jets First Round Pick

The New York Jets currently have the tenth pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, the byproduct of the team’s recent winning streak. Just two months ago, it appeared that the Jets were heading towards a likely top three pick.

Now, after a 5-2 stretch to close out the season, the Jets have slid to No. 10 in the first round. But it appears that they can still not only be in a position to not only nab an impact player next April but also address concerns in areas of need in the first round.

And while it is certainly too early to say that the Jets are locked in on a certain position let alone player in the draft – the draft order isn’t even set let alone who will be available – the Jets can nonetheless make a move along the offensive line, wide receiver or cornerback that could address concerns while furthering the rebuild.

A look at what some mock drafts are saying about the Jets:

Sporting News: Andrew Thomas – Vinnie Iyer has the Jets going with offensive line help in the first round, adding what most insiders and analysts to be the top offensive tackle in this draft class. The Georgia left tackle, according to Iyer, “matches great size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Gase also will love what Thomas can open holes for the running game.”

CBSSports.com: Austin Jackson – In this mock draft by Ryan Wilson, the Jets go offensive line but not Thomas, who is already well off the board. In fact, this mock draft has Jackson, a USC product, as the fourth offensive lineman taken. “Jackson had a strong 2019 campaign and the Jets' offensive line has been an issue all season,” writes Wilson.

Other notable mock drafts:

Tankathon: Tristan Wirfs (OT; Iowa)

Bleacher Report: Jerry Jeudy (WR; Alabama)