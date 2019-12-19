In a year plagued by injuries, it seems like one step forward and two steps back for the New York Jets. On Wednesday, that was perhaps reversed for the team, who took two pretty significant steps forward in terms of health.

And yet, nevertheless there was a step backwards. Such is the week-to-week saga of nearly every NFL team.

The good news for the Jets is that safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) both practiced and were listed as ‘Limited’ by the team on Wednesday. Head coach Adam Gase said it was a “positive” that both players returned to the practice field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adams, who was announced on Wednesday as the team’s only Pro Bowl selection, has been out since Week 13 with his ankle injury.

The bad news for the Jets is that Tom Compton did not practice. The guard has a calf injury, a significant loss to the cohesion of the offensive line were he not to practice.

Compton has 14 appearances for the Jets this year. The 30-year old has started the last five games for the Jets.

“I think he’s one of those guys who is saying all the right things to me,” Gase told reporters at the team’s facility on Wednesday. “We’ll see how it is, he won’t practice today and see how it goes through the week.”

In addition, Gase said that safety Brian Poole is making progress. He is still in concussion protocol but is beginning to do non-contact work as a part of practice.