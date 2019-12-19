Jets Leading Wide Receiver Robby Anderson Sent Home Ill; Jamal Adams & Quinnen Williams Practice on Thursday

The list of walking wounded continues for the New York Jets. Wide receiver Robby Anderson was missing from practice on Thursday, the latest player to miss practice and possibly a game in what has been a season ravaged by injuries for the Jets.

Anderson, the team’s leading receiver, was sent home on Thursday with an illness. Anderson has 47 receptions for 729 yards and four touchdowns this year. Over the last four games, he is averaging 92.5 receiving yards per game.

Two weeks ago, running back Le’Veon Bell missed the Jets home win over the Dolphins with an illness. The possible loss of Anderson for Week 16 would be devastating to the Jets passing offense.

“They just told me this morning he’s sick and sent him home,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said told reporters at the team's facility on Thursday.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) is hurt and did not practice. Guard Tom Compton (calf) was also out. Neither player practiced on Wednesday.

Overall, it seems that the Jets are getting a bit healthier, even with the glum news about Anderson and the lack of progress for Thomas and Compton.

The good news is there for the Jets. For a second straight day, safety Jamal Adams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were both limited on Thursday. This shows progress for both players. Neither Adams nor Williams practiced last week and neither suited-up for last Thursday’s 42-21 loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

The progress of Adams is promising. On Wednesday, Gase said he was going to be patient in the return of Adams from his injury. But a second straight day of participating in practice after missing the last two games is certainly pointing towards a likely return this Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Like I told you, let’s get through the week and kind of see how he feels at the end of it,” Gase said on Thursday.

“Then make the right decision.”